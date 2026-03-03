Life Story: Santi Gosh, 103; Beloved Caregiver

Santi Ghosh, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on March 1 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 103.

Santi was born on October 4, 1922 in Rangoon, Myanmar (formerly Burma) and was the second oldest of seven siblings. She lived in Kolkata, India before moving to Queens, New York in May of 1974. She lived with her family in Edison until 2014 when she relocated to Somerset.

Above all, Santi was a beloved caregiver to all those around her. She lovingly raised her three sons in India and played an integral role in raising her grandchildren in the United States. However, she served as the surrogate mother and grandmother for many members of her extended Bengali community whose own families had not yet immigrated to America. She brought memories of India to families by creating her traditional Bengali sweets and cooking delicious Indian dishes. She traveled throughout the world, seeing many American cities and National Parks. She made religious pilgrimages in India well into her 80s. She had many other talents including gardening, quilting, crocheting and knitting. As she got older, she loved independently completing Sudoku puzzles of advanced levels.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nihar Ranjan Ghosh; son, Ajay Ranjan Ghosh, and three brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her daughters-in-law: Mridula Ghosh of Austin, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Probir and Sucheta Ghosh of Edison, and her son and daughter-in-law, Subir and Mamata Ghosh of Evanston, IL.

She also leaves behind her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Debalina Mitra and her husband, Joydeep Mitra, and their daughters, Shampurna, Isha, and Hiya Mitra, Shubho Ranjan Ghosh; Rilina Ghosh and her husband, Parthiv Shah, and their children, Aditi and Alok Shah; Nirvan Ranjan Ghosh and his wife, Sonia Dutta, and their children, Kiran, Kallen, and Kaia Ghosh.

Funeral services will be held from 1-3 p.m. March 3 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick ,with cremation to follow.

Funeral services are being held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments