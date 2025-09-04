Life Story: Sandra Susan Pinto; Longtime Township Resident

Sandra Susan Pinto went home to be with the Lord on September 3.

She was born in Newark, NJ in 1943 to Amy Patti and John DeHart. Her parents predeceased her along with her two siblings, Henry DeHart, Mary Muzzi, and nephew Mark Muzzi.

Sandy, as she is fondly known to all, enjoyed life. She had two children at a young age Michael Angelo Rodriguez and Michelle Angela Rodriguez Larkin. Then in 1976, she met the love of her life, as she would say, Salvatore Francis Pinto. They did everything together. It was sad when he passed away in 1991, after 15 wonderful years of marriage. Their favorite song was Always, written by Irving Berlin in 1925. Sal was “Always” in her heart till the day she died. Now they are reunited together in heaven and will always be together.

She worked for the Prudential Printing company for over 18 years. She then worked at Community Christian Counseling Center for two years. Then moved onto Standard Register for 11 years. She still wasn’t ready to retire and moved onto Anthony Sylvan Pools for another two years. After that she decided to retire and get more involved in the community.

Sandy lived in Somerset for the last 30 years of her life. She started volunteering at Quailbrook Senior Center. One senior center wasn’t enough; she became the First Vice President and on the board of The Franklin Township Senior Citizen Club. She took on the responsibilities of sick visitation, sending out greeting cards for all occasions and words of encouragement, scheduled speakers to come and educate the members on different areas of life, and just helped where needed. Her most delightful contribution was the comedy act called Frick and Frack (Sandy), which she did with her friend Irene on a regular basis. If you know Sandy, she loved to tell jokes and have FUN.

There were two important areas of her life. The first was her faith in Jesus Christ. She was saved and baptized in her Thirties at Evangel Baptist Church. Sandy was now a member of the Grace Community Church in Bridgewater. She did a ministry with children where she would tell stories that would help them know and grow closer to God and she was a greeter giving out bulletins. She loved the people of the church and many of them supported her through her last days. She was blessed to have this additional family here on earth.

The other important area of her life were her dogs. As a child, she grew up with a cocker spaniel named Dusty. She then had Mopsi, a Shih-Tzu for seven years, Cinnamon, a Shih-Tzu for 17 years and lastly, Monti (three years), who now has a loving new owner. The dogs were great companions for her.

Sandy is survived by her son, Michael Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Karen; and their son Casey; daughter, Michelle Larkin; son-in-law, Mark, and their two sons Steven and Erik; her niece, Lynn Perri; her husband Joey; their five children and 11 grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

A viewing will be held from 5-9 p.m. September 5 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Her memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. September 6 at Grace Community Church, 424 Garretson Road in Bridgewater.

Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Clinton.

