Life Story: Russell Charles Hall, 90; Was Head BOE Custodian

Russell Charles Hall, 90, passed away on November 30, surrounded by his family at his home in Somerset.

Mr. Hall was born March 10, 1930 in New Brunswick to the late Russell and Victoria (Masiello) Hall. He lived in Somerset for the past 60 years and was previously from South River and New Brunswick.

Russell worked for Triangle Cable for 25 years. He then went on to work for Franklin Township Board of Education as a head custodian for 38 years. He was also a longstanding parishioner at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick.

Russell was a hard worker and enjoyed hobbies in his free time. He was an avid gardener and loved all animals. He kept fish in his koi pond, raised many canary birds and adored his dogs. Above all, Russell loved his family and enjoyed spending every moment with them.

Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte M. Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Hall; his son, Russell J. Hall and his wife Jessica Tatton; his daughter, Susan Hall and her spouse Dorothy Falcone and his son, Michael Hall. He is also survived by his sisters, Eva Gunnell and her husband Clyde and Miriam K. Hall and her partner Lillian Nemeth; his granddaughter, Laura Falcone-Nardi and her spouse Larry Nardi; his two great grandchildren, Giada and Lorenzo Nardi; his niece, Barbara Solomon; great niece, Michelle Bodo; his great-great nephews, Chase and Tyler and great-great niece, Maison McIntyre and many extended family.

Family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 am. December 3 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will follow and begin 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment and committal service will continue at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter, www.secondchanceforanimals.org or to Northern Shore Animal Legion, www.animalleague.org.



