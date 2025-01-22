Life Story: Ronald L. Blazkiewicz, 90; Was Security Guard

Ronald L. Blazkiewicz of Somerset passed away on January 18 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 90.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he lived in West Islip, NY before moving to Somerset in 1970.

He worked as a security guard at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick and for the Princeton Medical Center in Princeton for over 20 years before his retirement. Previously he worked as a drafter for Nassau Bridge in New York City.

Ron was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, with whom he had traveled to all 50 states. He particularly enjoyed visiting Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. Ron was also very proud of his Polish heritage, especially the cuisine and music and enjoyed playing polkas on his accordion. While traveling, he enjoyed sampling various types of local donuts.

Surviving are his wife, Ann; sons and daughter-in-law, John Blazkiewicz of Somerset and Thomas and Jennifer Blazkiewicz of Piscataway; daughter and son-in-law, Martha Ann and John Hadley of Berkley, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Yung Ying Blazkiewicz of Washington State; four grandchildren and their spouses, James (Heather), Justina (Michael), Amanda (Elliot) and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Eloise.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. January 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with funeral services at 7:30 p.m.

Cremation will be held privately.

