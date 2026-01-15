Life Story: Robert Pellegrino, 79; Former School Principal

Robert Pellegrino was born on June 2, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey, to Gerard and Carmela (Santoli) Pellegrino. He grew up in Bloomfield, attended local Catholic elementary schools, and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair. In high school, Robert played football and was captain of the basketball team. In recognition of his accomplishments he was later inducted into the Immaculate Conception High School Hall of Fame. It was also there that he met his future wife, Joy, beginning a partnership that would last more than 60 years.

Robert began college at Iona University and completed his degree at Jersey City State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He started his career as an elementary school teacher in Bloomfield and, while teaching, earned two Master’s Degrees from Seton Hall University in Educational Administration and Special Education.

He later served as principal at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Mountainside and at Carteret and Fairview Elementary Schools in Bloomfield, dedicating more than 25 years to school leadership. In 1998, Robert and Joy moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona, where he served as principal of Holdeman School in Tempe and later worked as a student-teaching supervisor at Arizona State University.

After returning to New Jersey in 2008, Robert and Joy settled in the Canal Walk community, where they formed close friendships and participated in community life. Robert enjoyed being a member of the Italian American Club and served on its scholarship committee. He continued teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Phoenix in Jersey City until retiring in 2013.

Sports were a lifelong passion for Robert. He was a devoted fan of the New York Giants and New York Yankees, played racquetball for many years, and later took up pickleball. He also enjoyed woodworking and generously shared his handmade furniture and projects. While living in Arizona, he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and tutored children from the Maricopa Indian Community.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Gerard and Carmela Pellegrino, and his brother, Gerard Pellegrino.

He is survived by his wife, Joy; his son, Todd, and daughter-in-law Mary; his daughter, Tara, and son-in-law Wayne; his grandchildren, Chloe, Gia, Jordan, and Rio, and his rescue cat, Skylar. He will also be deeply missed by his extended family and many friends.

All who knew Robert will remember him for his kindness, humorous nature and great storytelling, which often included something funny his wife Joy did or said. He lived his life with an unwavering commitment to be a positive role model, especially for his children and grandchildren in whom he was so proud. He loved to plan family vacations and take all 10 of his immediate family to many fun places, especially when they celebrated his 70th birthday in Punta Cana. While his physical presence will no longer grace our lives, his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us from his heavenly home.

The family wishes that anyone who wishes to donate in Mr. Pellegrino’s name can do so by donating to your local animal shelter or planting a tree in his memory via this link:

https://sympathy.teleflora.com/memorial-tree?prodID=memorialtree&skuId=TREE10

