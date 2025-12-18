Life Story: Robert N. Petersen, 56; Active In Community

Robert N. Petersen, of Somerset, passed away unexpectedly on December 14 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 56 years old.

Born in Elizabeth and raised in Clark, Robert lived in Somerset since 1998. He was Vice-President of Product Development for the Tingley Rubber Corporation in Piscataway.

Robert was a graduate of Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, where he served as captain of the soccer team. He went on to graduate from Rutgers University, earning both a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA.

A man deeply devoted to his faith, Robert attended Calvary Chapel in Old Bridge. He was actively involved in his community, serving as President of the Cedar Grove Cemetery Association, Secretary of the Franklin Township Republican Municipal Committee, a member of the Elks Lodge in Bridgewater, a soccer coach, a volunteer with Elijah’s Promise, and a trainer with the K-9 Leaders Seeing Eye Puppy Club.

Above all else, Robert loved his wife, children, and extended family dearly. He was devoted to God and found joy in cooking and sharing food with others, caring for his Seeing Eye puppies, gardening, and spending time cruising with his wife in his vintage Miata.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Petersen, in 1989.

Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Michele (Cortese) Petersen; his sons, David Petersen (Kaitlyn Hartsell) of Cassopolis, Michigan, and John Petersen of Somerset; his daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Petersen and Jordan Salerno of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; his mother, Rosemary Petersen of Clark; his brothers, James Petersen of South Plainfield and David Petersen of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and his sisters, Debra Petersen of Manalapan, Virginia DeWitt of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Andrea Lazarus of Manalapan.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. December 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Seeing Eye: https://seeingeye.donorsupport.co/-/NDBYEYLP

