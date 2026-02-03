Life Story: Rita Klinger, 93; Children Live In Township

Mrs. Rita Klinger (Schrum) passed away on January 31 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 93 years old.

She was born in New Brunswick and has resided in North Brunswick since 1974. She graduated from both St. John the Baptist Grammar School and St. Peter’s High School in New Brunswick.

Mrs. Klinger was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter’s Church in New Brunswick. Along with her beloved husband, Walter, she raised a family of seven children, six boys and one girl. Known for her infectious laugh, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rita was predeceased by her husband Walter Klinger, son Gary Klinger and sister Jane Hoebich and brothers Bernard and Edward Schrum.

She is survived by her children, Jim Klinger and his wife Mary of Franklin Park, Tom Klinger and his wife Kathleen of Tinton Falls, Judy Airey and her husband Tom of Seaside Park, Ken Klinger and his wife Mary of New Brunswick, Bob Klinger and Carol Udell of Somerset and Paul Klinger and his wife Sandy of South Brunswick. Rita has twelve grandchildren, Amy, Kevin, Jessica, Dan, Lauren, Kate, Mike, Matthew, Kimberly, Jayne, Megan and Tommy and one great grandchild, Madison.

Friends and family may visit from 3-7 p.m. February 5 at Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street.

Services will begin at 9 a.m. February 6 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

Graveside services will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

