Life Story: Raquel Fischbach, 88; Worked In Banking

Raquel (Candal) Fischbach passed away on January 3 at Parker at River Road in Piscataway. She was 88 years old.

Mrs. Fischbach was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After marrying, she and her husband Frank, moved to The Bronx in 1962. They relocated to Somerset in 1965, where they would raise their young family.

Raquel was employed for many years by Franklin State Bank in Somerset as a Payroll Administrator, eventually retiring from Bank of America.

She was a founding parishioner and an active communicant of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Somerset and was a member of the Lazarus Ministry and served as a home-bound Eucharistic minister. She also volunteered at the annual St. Matthias Carnival. Raquel enjoyed traveling in her retirement and cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Raquel was predeceased by her loving husband Frank, in 2009. She was also predeceased by her brother, Johnny Soto.

She is survived by her children; Frank Jr. and his wife Pam, of Orting, WA., Ernie and his wife, Kathy of Jackson, Jackie and her husband Lee Schneider, of Somerset and Paul Steven and his wife Ann, of Hightstown. She is also survived by her sister Irma Rehill, of Reno, NV, her 10 grandchildren Frank, Kelly, Heather, Alexis, Kymberly, Joseph, Raquel, Nicole, Craig and Abby and 11 great grandchildren.

Her family has such immense heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the outstanding staff of professionals working at Parker at River Road, Evergreen Way and the Adult Day Center where Raquel called home the past 5 years. Their genuine love and care for her will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8th at 9:30 AM at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, Somerset. Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, January 7th from 4-8 PM. For directions, please visit www.gleasonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Matthias Church in memory of Raquel by check (and mailed to St. Matthias Church, 168 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Somerset, NJ 08873) or online through the Parish Giving portal, https://tinyurl.com/yy6pvdf9 or The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

“Que Dios te Bendiga”



