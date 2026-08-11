Life Story: Henry M. Miller, 94; Was Korean War Navy Veteran

Henry Morton Miller, 94, passed away peacefully on July 31 in Somerset, where he was a cherished resident for more than 60 years.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 25, 1931, Henry graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in 1949 and later earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree with a specialization in Merchandising from Brooklyn College in 1959.

A proud United States Navy veteran, Henry served during the Korean War era from 1950 to 1954. His primary service was aboard the U.S.S. Thomas E. Fraser (DM-24), a destroyer mine layer. During his military service, he was awarded the Naval Occupation Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Henry spent the bulk of his career in New York City’s garment industry as a salesman specializing in children’s wear, most notably with Catalina Swimwear and Casual Time. Remembered for his warm personality, quick humor, and jovial spirit, Henry brought light and warmth to every room he entered. Outside of work, he delighted in telling jokes and stories, playing cards and dominoes, lighting up the dance floor at family celebrations, bowling, trying his luck with scratch-off lottery tickets, and, above all, spending quality time with his family.

For 65 wonderful years, Henry was married to his beloved wife, Nancy Miller.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Blanche (Sidosky) Miller; his sister, Barbara (Miller) Freedman; and his brother-in-law, Herbert Freedman.

He leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory: his wife, Nancy; his children, Henry M. Miller Jr. (Tami), Richard L. Miller (Jennifer), and Karen G. Henley (Matthew), and his grandchildren, Michael Miller, Nicole Miller, Keith Miller, Mark Miller, Jack Henley (Olivia), Peter Henley (fiancée Emma), and Brendan Henley.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. August 24, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Interment will be held at 1:30pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Henry’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or to the Arthritis Foundation (www.arthritis.org)

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