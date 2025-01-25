Life Story: Nancy Imperato, 78; Loved To Organize

Screenshot

Nancy Imperato, 78, of Somerset, passed away peacefully in her home on January 19, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 19, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, Nancy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sepulveres) Arioso. She grew up in Brooklyn before raising her own family with husband, Anthony, in North Salem, New York; she and Anthony retired to the vibrant, close-knit Sterling Pointe community in Somerset.

Nancy loved to organize, whether she was managing dental offices, coordinating shipments of fancy Italian haberdashery in her professional life or recreationally redecorating rooms in her home; she always left a place in better shape than she found it. She was deeply rooted in her faith and would often explore her beliefs and share her wisdom with curious grandchildren. She was a part of St. Rocco’s parish in Brooklyn as a child, then St. Joseph’s Church in Somers, NY, later becoming a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Hillsborough, NJ. Nancy loved all things “holiday”, changing out hand towels and everyday china every couple months to celebrate something new.

An active and engaged member of her community, Nancy served on the Westchester Republican Committee while in North Salem and presided over her Homeowners Association in Somerset. She found great joy in playing Mahjong and Canasta with her buddies, harvesting tomatoes and basil in her garden and reading about our forefathers, Hogwarts or Sam Gamgee. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandbabies. She cherished attending her grandchildren’s concerts, plays, and sporting events, a self-proclaimed “president of their fan clubs”.

She is survived by her beloved husband of a miraculous 58 years, Anthony Imperato; her three children, Thomas and wife, Kelly, Tony Jr. and wife, Jen, and Cara and husband, Mike; her sister, Rose Marie Caputo, and her husband, Michael; and her brother, Joseph Arioso, and his wife, Annette. Nancy also leaves behind nine adored grandchildren: Lucy, Ava, Susanna, Charlotte, Maya, Christopher, Marc, Harry, and Nina, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her big brother, Bartholomew and his wife, Margo Arioso.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 10 a.m. January 27 at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 34 Yorktown Road, Hillsborough, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Nancy’s favorite charity, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (giving.mskcc.org).

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments