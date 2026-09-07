Life Story: Mrs. Josephine Brickey, 95; Teacher’s Aide, Executive Assistant To Schools Superintendent

Mrs. Josephine Brickey passed away on September 6 at Parker Assisted Living in Somerset at the age of 95, surrounded by her loving family. It would have been the 74th anniversary of her wedding day.

She was born in New Brunswick to Frank and Mary Scibilia. She attended New Brunswick Public Schools until the family moved to Highland Park. She graduated from Highland Park High School and entered the work force as a young woman.

Mrs. Brickey worked in a clerical capacity at Camp Kilmer and Rutgers University for a time and after dating a young navy man, Albert “John” Brickey, the young couple married and settled in Somerset where they would raise their growing family. Josephine stayed home during these years and was always certain to keep a comfortable home for her husband and children.

She returned to the work force once her children were in school full-time and was employed as a teacher’s aide at MacAfee Road School for the Franklin Township Board of Education. She also worked as the secretary to the department heads and retired as the executive secretary to the Superintendent. She retired after 20 years of service to the Franklin Township Board of Education.

Mrs. Brickey was a founding parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and volunteered her time selflessly to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

She loved to bake and cook and was known for her delicious apple pies and baked manicotti. She loved to knit and was a member of the Franklin Township Senior Citizens and the Red Hats.

She enjoyed her retirement traveling and camping. She came to cherish trips throughout the United States with her family in her RV. She took over the wheel after her husband, John passed away in 2000 and continued to enjoy being on the road and camping.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Albert “John” in 2000. She was also predeceased by her sister Antoinette Tatum, her brother John Scibilia and grandson Drew Brickey in 2018.

Mrs. Brickey is survived by her children, Mark Brickey and his wife Nancy, Linda Nagy and her husband Robert, and Tod Brickey and his wife Dina. She is also survived by her grandson Derek and his wife Katie and their children Jacob and Riley.

Visiting will be held from4-8 p.m. September 10 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. September 11 at the funeral home, followed by an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Committal services will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Piscataway.

Contributions in Mrs. Brickey’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital as www.stjude.org or to Disabled American Veteran’s at www.dav.org

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