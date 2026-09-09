FTPD Police Log: August 9-15, 2026

08/09/2026

An 18-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A business located in the area of Veronica Ave. was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance forcing entry into the business. The suspect may have been startled by the alarm and fled without taking anything of value.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. The victim’s vehicle was stolen. The vehicle may have been unlocked with a set of keys inside. Tools valued at $8,000 were contained within the trunk. The vehicle was recovered, occupied, in an outside jurisdiction. Two suspects were charged accordingly by the recovering jurisdiction. The tools were unable to be located.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 07/09/25 and 08/09/26. The victim met a male online by the name of “Lee Hartman” and fell victim to a romance scam. The suspect convinced the victim to send him $172,000 out of necessity and promised to pay the victim back. The funds were sent in the form of cash and gift cards. The victim was never reimbursed.

08/10/2026

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $1,246. He was accompanied by an unknown female. They fled the area in a silver Chevrolet.

A 41-year-old Dunellen woman was arrested by Dunellen PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to the Somerset County Jail after she was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 08/08/26 in the area of Hamilton St. The victim observed an unknown male steal his bike from a rear yard. The bike was valued at $1,200.

08/11/2026

A business located in the area of Davidson Ave. was the victim of theft by deception on 08/04/26. An employee received an email from “Amit Zavery” requesting payment in the amount of $49,465. The owner of the company was copied on the email leading the employee to believe the email was legitimate. The funds were sent to the suspect before it was determined that the email was fraudulent.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 08/10/26. The victim received a call from “Daisy Smith” who claimed she was the representative of a student loan consolidation company. The victim agreed to make monthly payments to reduce her student loan debt. The victim paid $260 toward the debt before realizing she was the victim of a scam.

08/12/2026

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $168. The suspect fled in a white Hyundai, which was being operated by an unknown female.

A 29-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia during a porch piracy investigation in the area of Millstone Rd. The victim reported that her delivered package was stolen and provided a description of the suspect. Patrol located the suspect, who was in possession of the stolen item and admitted to having drug paraphernalia on his person subsequent to arrest. He was processed and released on a summons.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $304.

08/13/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Edward Dr. during the overnight hours. An unknown male kicked the victim’s door causing damage to the door jamb and lock. The damage was valued at $250.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was located, unoccupied, in the same area several hours later. The vehicle was undamaged but rummaged through.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud on 08/03/26. The unknown suspect altered the victim’s mailed check and cashed it in the amount of $4,950.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of theft of services during the afternoon hours. A regular customer was dissatisfied with her service and fled the business without paying for her $61 bill. Complaint signing procedures were explained to staff.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief, and theft in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s hotel room through an unlocked window and stole property valued at $900. The suspect(s) also ransacked the victim’s room causing an unknown amount of damage.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting on 08/12/26. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $144. The suspect is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

08/14/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 03/25/26 and 03/27/26 in the area of Evergreen Rd. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle causing damage valued at $2,000.

08/15/2026

Patrol responded to a residence in the area of Masada St. due to a noise complaint. A large party was being hosted. Patrol observed multiple parking violations, littering, and excessive noise. The homeowner was issued a summons for the township ordinance which addresses loud noise. Due to the hazardous conditions created by the party and lack of permits the party was dispersed by patrol without incident.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $55. The suspect fled the area in a white vehicle. He is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

Your Thoughts

comments