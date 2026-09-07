Life Story: Jack Jerome Spector, 100; Art History Professor At Rutgers

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Jack Jerome Spector of Somerset passed away on September 4 at home, surrounded by his family, less than one month away from his 101st birthday.

Born in Bayonne, he grew up in and around New York City and attended City College and Columbia University. He earned a Fulbright scholarship to research his doctoral dissertation in Paris, France for a year before returning to the United States, where he settled in New Brunswick before moving to Somerset in 1966. While in Paris, he met his future wife, Helga, with whom he spent the last 64 years building a beautiful life.

A specialist in 19th and 20th century European art, Jack worked at Rutgers University as an Art History Professor for 42 years before retiring in 2004 at the age of 79. He also served as an editor for the psychoanalytical journal American Imago and authored several publications such as Surrealist Art & Writing 1919 to 1939: The Gold of Time, and The Aesthetics of Freud: A Study in Psychoanalysis and Art, which was reprinted and translated into many languages.

Aside from his professional dedication to art, he also loved to draw and paint in his spare time. Both his children and grandchildren recall being invited into his — usually off limits — study to sketch alongside him. The distinguished academic was also a playful grandfather. Known lovingly by his grandchildren as Poppup, he adored playing “catty and ratty” (more commonly known as hide and seek tag).

Throughout his life, Jack was deeply passionate about social justice and remained so even after becoming a centenarian.

His youngest son, Erik Spector passed away in February 2025. Jack is also predeceased by his brother, Irwin Spector, and sisters, Katherine Gross and Annete Weiner.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Helga; oldest son, Robert Spector of Salzberg, Austria; daughter, Elisabeth Spector of Somerset, and grandchildren, Maya and Nicolas Spector.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

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