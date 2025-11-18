Life Story: Maurice Langford, Sr., 41; Marine Corps Veteran

Maurice Langford, Sr., 41, of Somerset, passed away on November 10 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Maurice proudly served four years in the United States Marine Corps. Stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, he completed tours in Iraq and Japan. After his service, he and his family settled in New Jersey.

Maurice built a life grounded in love, loyalty, and community. He cherished a close circle of friends who became family, including Jimmy and Dalie Nicolas, Ronald and Lynn Whitaker, and Shaun and Claude Thomas. Maurice prided himself on protecting his loved ones, standing firmly for those he cared about.

He was employed as a Senior Assembler with Veeco in Somerset. A proud Chicago native, he was a devoted fan of the Bears, Bulls, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox.

He loved coaching Pop Warner Football in East Orange, spending quality time with loved ones, and playing video games. Above all, he remained deeply proud of his service in the Marine Corps.

Maurice leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 19 years, Kristal; his children, Nathan and daughter-in-law Madison Barnett, Arissah Barnett, Londyn Langford, Maurice Langford Jr., and Bryson Langford, and his beloved grand-daughter, Avani Reign Barnett.

He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Sandra and Robert Ford of Calumet City, Illinois; his sister, Sydney Ford of Calumet City, Illinois, and his siblings-in-law, Ann L. Joseph, Anderson Joseph, and Romual Brise.

A private viewing and cremation were held under the professional care of Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

