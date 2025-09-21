Life Story: Marilyn S. Chesner, 95; Was Township Music Teacher

Marilyn S. Chesner of Somerset died September 18 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Care Center, Somerset. She was 95.

Born in Lakewood, she resided in Ewing before moving to Somerset 67 years ago.

Mrs. Chesner received her Bachelor’s Degree as well as her Master’s Degree in music from Trenton State College.

Marilyn was a music teacher with the Franklin Township Board of Education for over 40 years, retiring in 1992. She also was a Choir Director for several local churches.

She was a member of the Middlebush Reformed Church of Somerset.

Mrs. Chesner had a love for music and gardening, and enjoyed feeding her birds in the backyard of her home.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Richard Robinson, in 1995, and by her second husband, Walter Chesner, in 2007.

Surviving are her sons Thomas, Richard, Frederick and Jeffrey Robinson; two stepsons, Craig and Scott Chesner; two sisters, Sharon and Patricia; 13 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. September 22 in The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Middlebush Reformed Church, 1 Middlebush Road, Somerset All services will be at church, please arrive by 10:15 a.m.

Entombment to follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

Memorial gifts can be made to Middlebush Reformed Church in memory of Marilyn.

