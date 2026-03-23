Life Story: Marilyn Fillmore; Three-Decade Township Schools Crossing Guard

Born in Bayonne, Marilyn lived in Elizabeth before settling in Somerset 66 years ago. She made her home on Poe Avenue, where she cherished sharing tea and conversation with her neighbors. She enjoyed her soap operas and old‑time movies and television shows, which brought her comfort and joy throughout her life.

Prior to her retirement in 1998, Mrs. Fillmore served as a crossing guard at various corners in Franklin Township for more than 30 years, spending much of that time at the corner of Matilda and Hamilton Street and in front of Pine Grove School, warmly greeting generations of children each day.

She was an avid reader who especially loved romance novels and often spent peaceful afternoons with a good book.

Above all, Marilyn treasured time with her family. Her kindness, gentle nature, and steady love will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Muriel Magner, and by her sister and brother‑in‑law, Gloria and Jim Kenely.

.Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband, Jay, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage; her loving children Linda (Gary) Williams, Thomas (Donna), and Michael (Sharon); her dear sister, Virginia Pinto; her cherished grandchildren Morgan and Danielle Williams, Melanie Fillmore, Alyssa and Scott Fedorczyk, Jennifer Fillmore, Stephanie Fillmore and Emil Malone, Shannon Fillmore, and Charli Fillmore; her adorable great‑grandchildren Lillee, Jackson, Ellie, Addie, Riley, and Noa, and many adored nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 23 at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A funeral service will be offered at 10:30 a.m. March 24 at the funeral home.

Cremation will be private.

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