Life Story: Louis Rimblas, 66; Avid Golf, Jets, Mets Fan

Mr. Louis Rimblas passed away on Wednesday evening at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick at the age of 66.

Mr. Rimblas was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba and lived there as a small child. He came to the United States as a young boy and lived in West New York. He graduated from Memorial High School in West New York where he played basketball. He continued his education at Jersey City State College.

He resided in Middlesex for a time before moving to Somerset in Franklin Township in 1992.

He started his career in Internet Technology and worked for Consumer’s Distribution in Edison and then for Benjamin Moore in Northern New Jersey before beginning an 16-year career with Fullerton Motors in Somerville where he was currently a Sales Manager.

He loved to play golf and was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. He was also a devout NY Jets and NY Mets fan.

Mr. Rimblas was predeceased by his parents Luis Rimblas and Juana Fresneda. He was also predeceased by his son Brian in 2018 and a baby brother Angél, many years ago.

He is survived by his wife Gail Hughes and daughter Makayla both of Somerset and a granddaughter Mira Rimblas.

Funeral services will take place privately. Please consider a contribution in Mr. Rimblas’ name to The Seabrook House at: