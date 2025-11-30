Life Story: Lillian Scheer, 99; Lifelong East Millstone Resident

Mrs Lillian Scheer, 99, of East Millstone, passed away peacefully in her home on November 29.

Born on October 13, 1926, in East MIllstone, Lillian was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Cimpko. Raised in East Millstone, she graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1944. She married Robert (Bob) Scheer in 1947. Together they raised their family in the village in which she was born.

Lillian began her career as a laboratory assistant at ER Squibb & Sons in New Brunswick. She left to raise her family and later returned as an Administrative Assistant in the Medical Department, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Bahamas with the ER Squibb & Sons retirees.

Lillian was a member of the East Millstone United Methodist Church and the Ladies Aid, serving as the treasurer of the church for more than 40 years. She served her community as a lifetime member of the Millstone Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the East Millstone First Aid Squad.

Lillian was devoted to her family and friends and never missed sending a birthday or anniversary card.

She kept her mind sharp doing jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, word searches, knitting, crocheting and playing various games on her Kindle. She took pride in living a completely independent life up until her passing.

Lillian is predeceased by her husband and siblings Elizabeth (Betty) Carney, Marie Abate, Thomas Cimpko, and Michael Cimpko.

Mrs Scheer is survived by her children, Robert (Bob) Scheer, his wife Arlene, and Cynthia (Cindy) Ferraro and her husband John. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rob Scheer and his wife Melissa, Heather Warrelmann and her husband Steve, Dana Ferraro and her wife Jackie Sasko, and Jaclynn Pelech and her husband Jimmy, along with her great grandchildren Lucas, Addison, Lilly and Olivia Warrelmann, Robert Scheer, Carlie and Mackenzie Pelech and baby Ferraro-Sasko coming soon.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. December 2 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Visitation will also be held from 9-10 a.m. December 3, followed by an 10:30 a.m. service at East Millstone United Methodist Church, Elm Street, East Millstone.

Graveside services will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in East Millstone.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Scheer’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments