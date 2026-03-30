Life Story: Joseph L. Hunter, 90; Was Electrician

Joseph L. Hunter of Somerset passed away on March 28 at the Somerset Woods Rehabilitation Center in Somerset. He was 90.

Born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, he lived in North Brunswick before moving to Somerset 68 years ago.

He worked as an electrician for Princeton Electric before his retirement. Previously he had worked as an over-the-road tour bus driver, often working with the Boy Scouts and traveling to various state and national parks as well as their jamborees.

He served in the US Army during the mid-1950s, spending most of his tour stationed in Alaska. He was also a member of the South Brunswick VFW.

Joe enjoyed working and was very proud to be an electrician, working well into his retirement up until two years ago. He also enjoyed watching old western movies, professional wrestling, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! as well as traveling around the country with his wife. Together they had driven across the United States seven years in a row, visiting 49 of the 50 states.

He was predeceased by his son, Bruce in 2016, and 11 of his siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Anna (Alberico); sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph Jr. of South River and Jeffrey and Patricia of Willingboro; daughter and son-in-law, Missy and Jeffrey Langdon of North Brunswick; sister, Gertrude Gaynor of Forest Hills, Queens, New York; four grandchildren, Megan Centra (husband, Joe) of Barnegat, Michael Hunter of South River, Catherine Clark of Vancouver, Washington and Sarah Langdon of North Brunswick, and six great-grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

A Memorial Visitation will be held 11 a.m. April 6, with services at 12:30 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Committal service will follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

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