Warriors On The Academic Move

Rachel Yuh of Somerset has earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Yuh was among approximately 7,200 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 269th Commencement exercises Dec. 11 – 13, 2025, at McCamish Pavilion (Ph.D. and bachelor’s) and Bobby Dodd Stadium (master’s).

East Stroudsburg University students studying special education hosted two events with local school districts this month. Belle Hnasko, of Somerset was among the students to participate. Frist, students taking Low Incidence Disabilities (SPED 314) and High Incidence Disabilities (SPED 313) welcomed students from East Stroudsburg High School South to campus on Thursday, April 16. The students in SPED 314 created four different stations for the high school students to visit: advocacy, simulation stations involving different disabilities, role playing groups simulating common scenarios in school and work, and a social emotional learning group. The students in SPED 313 then took the high school students to lunch in Dansbury Commons where they held a book club. The second event, held on Saturday, April 18, welcomed 64 gifted students from local and regional school districts to the once-a-semester “What If: Super Saturday Gifted Event.” ESU students taking Instructional Planning in Special Education (SPED 215) created a day of hands-on learning for elementary and middle school aged children (grades 2-8).