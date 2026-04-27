Life Story: Jon O. Petrushev, 51; Formerly Of Somerset

Jon O. Petrushev, 51, passed away on April 21 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

Born on September 8, 1974, in New Brunswick, Jon was the beloved son of Traian and Eileen (Cottrell) Petrushev. He resided in Somerset before later settling in North Brunswick.

Jon was employed in the Purchasing Department at St. Peter’s Hospital, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. Outside of work, he found joy in comics, video games, and football, especially as a loyal fan of the Raiders. He also had a passion for collecting and playing Magic Cards, as well as collecting action figures.

He was predeceased by his mother, Eileen Cottrell Petrushev, in 1990; his grandmother, Glendora Cottrell, in 2018, and his sister, Amy Petrushev, in 2022.

Jon is survived by his father, Traian Petrushev; his brothers, Traian Petrushev Jr. and Christopher Lees, and his aunt and uncle, Sara and Wes Winchester. He also leaves behind many dear friends and coworkers who will remember him fondly.

Jon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held from 9-1:30 a.m. April 30 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jon’s memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

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