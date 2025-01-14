Life Story: John M. Martinez, 91; Longtime St. Matthias Usher

John M. Martinez, a devoted family man, proud veteran, and longtime Merrill Lynch employee, passed away peacefully on January 11 at the Veterans Hospital in East Orange. He was 91.

Born on October 14, 1933, in Gibraltar, John served his country with honor in the United States Marines as a Military Police Officer during the Korean War, where he saw active duty from 1952 to 1955. His service was a defining part of his life, and he carried a deep sense of pride in his time with the Marines.

After returning home, John built a successful career with Merrill Lynch, where he worked for 40 years. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his colleagues and clients. Throughout his life, John’s passion for sports, animals (especially giraffes), travel, and golf brought him great joy. He treasured every opportunity to explore the world and spent countless hours enjoying the game of golf.

John was also a faithful member of Saint Matthias Church in Somerset, where he served as an usher for many years. His commitment to his faith and community was evident in the quiet service he gave to others.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose Ann Martinez, who passed away in 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann Gattorno, and granddaughter, Gabriela Gattorno, both of whom brought him great pride and love.

A 3rd-degree Knight of Columbus, John was actively involved in charitable work and found deep fulfillment in serving others. His generosity and commitment to his faith were evident in the many lives he touched.

Visiting will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. January 16 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset, and 9-9:30 a.m. January 17. A 10 a.m. funeral mass will take place on January 17 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, and committal services will follow mass at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to a charity of your choice, particularly those honoring veterans or the Knights of Columbus.

John’s legacy of service, kindness, and love for his family will be cherished forever. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments