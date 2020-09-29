Life Story: Jean Hambling, 91; Niece Lives In Somerset
Mrs. Jean Hambling passed away on September 28, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Mrs. Hambling was born in Irvington and worked for many years at Bristol Myers in Newark for over 30 years.
She was a member of United Methodist Church and a member of the Elizabeth Avenue Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Hembling was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Hembling, and siblings Grace Doughty and Norma Stacy.
She is survived by her niece, Ruth Phillips, of Somerset.
All services will be held privately.