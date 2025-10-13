In Your Opinion: Support Benjamin Guy For Township Council

By Deborah M. Inman

My name is Deborah M. Inman, and I am writing to express my support for Benjamin Guy III as a candidate for Township Council representing the 4th Ward of Franklin Township.

To begin, I would like to state that I am a registered Democrat. My support for Mr. Guy is based on my belief that it is time for a change in leadership from the current Council person. Over the past 16 years, I have contacted the current Council person regarding several issues in my community and neighborhood. These include concerns about how snow removal is handled during winter and instances of loud music that may violate the noise ordinance. However, these issues have persisted. Due to his apparent lack of engagement, I have decided not to support my political party. I am choosing to vote for Mr. Guy because I believe he may represent community interests.

Like me, Mr. Guy is a lifelong resident who demonstrates his commitment through committee service and active community involvement. I am confident that he will bring the positive changes needed in the 4th ward and the Township Council, benefiting the entire township.

Furthermore, Mr. Guy has shown a commitment to confronting injustice and discrimination, as evidenced by his actions at a recent council meeting. Based on this quality and those outlined above, I am pleased to endorse Benjamin Guy III for the position of 4th Ward Council Person.

