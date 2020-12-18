Life Story: Isaak Torgovnik, 88; Chess Enthusiast

Isaak Torgovnik, 88, passed away on December 17 at Stein Hospice in Somerset.

Mr. Torgovnik was born April 29, 1932 in Uman, Ukraine to the late Joseph and Hannah Torgovnik. Isaak lived in Uzbekistan and Russia. In the 1981, he immigrated to the US, settling in Brooklyn, NY. Shortly after, Isaak settled in Somerset.

Isaak was a computer operator for Tullet and Tokyo, where he worked for many years. He was a engineer and a manager of a steel plant for 25 years in Russia before coming to America. He was especially active at Somerset Run, a retirement community in Somerset. He was also an avid chess enthusiast.

Mr. Torgovnik was preceded in death by his sisters, Klara Torgovnik and Donia Torgovnik.

He is survived by his loving wife Galina; his son, Vlad Torgovnik and his grandchildren, Lara, Jessica, Cody and Anna.

A graveside service will begin at 2:45 on Friday, December 18th at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Glendale, NY.



