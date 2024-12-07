Life Story: Helen E. Rosol, 93; Loved Jersey Shore

Helen E. Rosol, 93, passed away peacefully in her home of over 70 years in Somerset December 4, after an extended illness.

Helen was born July 15, 1931 in New York City to Ethel Trunk Smutz and Steven Smutz. Helen grew up near Dunellen, on what was then a small farm where she learned everything from butchering livestock, gardening, to making elderberry wine from her Hungarian parents who fled Europe during World War I.

Helen moved to New Brunswick during her teenage years and graduated from St Peters High school. It was in New Brunswick that she met and married “Her Honey” Michael Rosol. They began building their home together quite literally – saving to buy building materials and building their home themselves over a two-year period without a mortgage. It was in this same home that Helen and Mike raised their four children, Michael, Susanne, Richard, and Judy.

Helen’s two devotions were her faith and her family, which were often intertwined. She was active in both her children’s activities and school fundraisers for St. Ladislaus Elementary, St. Joseph High School and St. Peter’s High School where her children attended and graduated. She was a devoted wife to Mike for almost 60 years and a parishioner at Saint Peters Catholic Church in New Brunswick. Always curious, she worked at Squibb clinical research labs before becoming a full-time mom.

While her hobbies included sewing, reading, cooking, and entertaining with friends, Helen’s most favorite pastime was the Jersey Shore. Helen and Mike enjoyed Barnegat Bay almost every summer weekend with their children on their boat the “Crabbin’ Cruiser”. By the 1970’s Helen and Mike purchased a bungalow in the Midway Beach Community of South Seaside Park, where they shared their love for the beach with their family and friends. While Mike passed in 2011, Helen continued to enjoy the beach and cherished seeing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren come and enjoy the family retreat at the bungalow. Helen and “Her Honey” truly created a generational family retreat that is the foundation of countless cherished memories

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Michael Rosol; her parents, Ethel (Trunk) Smutz and Steven Smutz, and her brother John Smutz.

Helen is survived by her children: Michael E. Rosol (Arlene) of Somerset; Susanne Rosol Ragone (Richard) of Peru, VT; Richard Rosol of Milltown, and Judy Rosol Ray (Ken) of Long Valley, along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. December 8 at Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

A funeral mass will be held 9 a.m. December 9 at St Peters Catholic Church in New Brunswick.

Interment will be in St Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Peter’s Catholic Church Building Fund, please contact the Parish Office at 732-545-6820.

