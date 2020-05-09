Life Story: Esther Lukoff, 97; Founding Member Of Temple Beth El

Esther Lukoff passed away peacefully on May 7 at the Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater with her family present. She was 97 years old.

Esther was born in Brooklyn, NY to Isidor and Mollie Rubin. She moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township where she resided for 82 years. She graduated Valedictorian from Bound Brook High School Class of 1940. Mrs. Lukoff had a lengthy career as an Executive Secretary for Chandler Realty Company and then Edmar Corporation.

Esther was nominated for the Outstanding Women in Business and Industry Award by the Greater Somerset County Chamber of Commerce. She was a founding and lifelong member of Temple Beth El in Somerset and served as the Temple’s first Treasurer.

Mrs. Lukoff enjoyed shopping and long conversations with her daughter Jacqueline and was always enthusiastic about family get togethers and holidays. She was an avid sports fan and would frequently attend professional hockey games.

Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was also very important to her. She was always cheering for her son Larry’s high school football teams, where he was an assistant to the coaching staff at Franklin HS and South Brunswick HS and was excited to celebrate her son’s teams five state championship wins.

Mrs. Lukoff was predeceased by her husband Abe and daughter Jacqueline Lacher. She was also predeceased by her brothers Saul, Harry and Bernard Rubin.

She is survived by her son Larry Lukoff of Somerset and her grandchildren Britt Lacher of Rumson and her children Julien and Jordan, Merissa Gerba and her husband Scott of Highland Park, Son in law Edward Lacher and his wife Susan of Somerset .

Services will be held privately at the graveside at Floral Park Cemetery in Deans.



