Life Story: Emma R. Gilroy, 96; 30-Year Township Resident

Added by Bill Bowman on December 26, 2020.
Emma R. Gilroy, 96, died December 23 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.  

Mrs. Gilroy was born October 14, 1924 in Fulton, New York, the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth Goldacker. She relocated to Belleville and Nutley, before settling in Somerset, where she resided for the past 30 years.  

Emma was a court clerk for Essex County Courts, where she worked for many years. She was a member of the Somerset Moose Lodge and a long-standing parishioner at St. Matthias in Somerset.  

Mrs. Gilroy was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Gilroy; her daughter, Elizabeth Gilroy; her brother, John Goldacker; her sister, Geraldine Timpane and her grandson, Francis Gilroy III. 

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Gilroy, Margaret Draghi, Laurie Gilroy; her sons, Francis Gilroy and Edward Gilroy. She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. 

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 A.M. January 5 at St. Matthias Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross in North Arlington.

