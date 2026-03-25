Life Story: Ellen Anne Adesso, 72; Accomplished Accountant

Ellen Anne Adesso of Somerset died March 22 at St. Peter’s Medical Center, New Brunswick. She was 72.

Born in Manhattan, NY, Ms. Adesso resided in Somerset for most of her life. She attended St. Peter’s High School in New Brunswick, graduating in 1972.

She continued her education at Rutgers University’s Douglass College, earning a BS degree in Accounting in 1976.

She was the proprietor of Ellen Anne Adesso, CPA, CGMA accounting firm located in Somerset.

Some of her Professional Memberships are, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJSCPA), American Society of Women Accountants (ASWA), National Association of Female Executives (NAFE), American Association of University Professors (AAUP), and American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers (AIPB).

Ellen Anne Adesso was a member of the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJSCPA) and on various state committees, and served a two-year term as Trustee on Board of Trustees of NJSCPA. She served a two-year term as President of the Somerset/Middlesex Chapter of NJSCPA serving a membership of approximately 1,900 CPAs.

She was reappointed annually as an adjunct professor at Rutgers University School of Business, Department of Acounting and Information Systems since 1997. In 2002 she was recognized for her teaching excellence by the Rutgers School of Business. She has served as a director of Rutgers University Part Time Lecturer Chapter of AAUP (2001-2003), which is the collective bargaining unit for the faculty of Rutgers University.

Ellen has served as the Treasurer of The Holiday Project (1989-1996), a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing visits to people in institutions, particularly during the Christmas and Chanukah season. She also served in various other managerial capacities since 1985, including state chairperson. Currently, the firm is engaged as the organization’s outside accountant.

Ellen was appointed Treasurer for The Food Bank Network of Somerset County, a non-profit corporation dedicated to distributing food and to provide other basic human needs to members of our community in a manner recognizing and advancing self-worth and human dignity. Working through food pantries located in Somerville, Bound Brook and North Plainfield, and a warehouse in Bridgewater, their goal is to help create the opportunity for each person to become self-sufficient.

She was also a lecturer and facilitator for the Women’s Financial Information Project developed by AARP and sponsored by Rutgers Co-Operative Extension in 1994 and 1995. Out of this work she developed a workshop for individuals on basic financial investment research, which was held at the East Brunswick Public Library and sponsored by Rutgers Co-Operative Extension twice in 1995 and 1996.

She was a director and President of Board of Directors of Resources, Inc. (1990-1995). The organization provided case management services and social activities for the mentally handicapped of Middlesex County and Franklin Township. The organization merged with Cerebral Palsy of Middlesex County, Inc. in 1995. She was a member of Franklin Township League of Women Voters for the years 1980-1988.

She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Olga (Murzak) Adesso, and her sister Gloria Adesso. Surviving are her brother Frank Adesso, and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. March 26 at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick.

Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.

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