Life Story: Earl ‘Deek’ Jackson, 90; Korean War Veteran

Earl “Deek” Jackson, 90, passed away on December 7 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Mr. Jackson was born June 24, 1930 in South Bound Brook to the late Leroy and Helen Jackson. Before settling in Monroe township, he lived in Bound Brook, Franklin Township and South Brunswick.

Deek honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a long career in food service management at Green Brook Regional Center and Green Brook Regional Hospital.

Deek loved bike riding, trips to Atlantic City, gardening, enjoying the outdoors and vacationing at Martha’s Vineyard. He also was an avid NY Giants and Rutgers fan. He enjoyed cooking, particularly making Christmas Eve dinner for all his family and extended family. Above all, Earl enjoyed have conversation just about anyone, especially his family.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Jackson: 3 brothers Robert, Leroy, and Kenneth, and two sisters, Muriel and Betty.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Jackson; his son, Terrence Jackson and his wife Jennifer; his grandchildren, Andrew, Stephka, Esho and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

All services will stream virtually at the request of the family.

Virtual visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 16. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ. All services will be streamed online.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.



