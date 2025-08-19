Life Story: Dr. Lawrence Pigula, 98; Was Bridge Gold Life Master

Lawrence Pigula, DPM of Somerset died peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 17. He was a week shy of his 99th birthday.

Born in Paterson, Dr. Pigula resided in Newton for most of his life, moving to Somerset 18 years ago.

Dr. Pigula received his Medical Degree in Podiatry in 1951 from the Illinois College of Podiatry. He was in private practice for 35 years, in Newton, retiring in 1989.

He was a member of Temple Beth El, Somerset for many years. Larry participated in hundreds of Bridge tournaments all over the world, achieving the rank of Gold Life Master.

He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife Rena, and enjoyed gardening and bowling. Most of all, Larry was well known for his sense of humor.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 77 years Rena (Meyer) Pigula; three loving daughters and their spouses, Janice Hoff (Richard), Diane Adam (Iain) and Sharon Gillespie (Michael); grandchildren Brian Hoff (Stephanie), Eric Hoff (Cristina), Jacqueline Adam-Taylor (Michael), Rebecca Adam, Scott Gillespie (Ashley), Michelle Rusnak (Adam), and six great grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. August 19 in The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Interment will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, 1098 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge.

Shiva will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the home of Rena Pigula on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 2-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth El in Somerset, Franklin Food Bank of Somerset, or a charity of your choice.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments