Life Story: David Onuschak, 72; Collected DeLorean Cars

David Onuschak, 72, of Somerset, passed away on August 17 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville.

Born on June 22, 1953, in New Brunswick to the late Joseph and Tatiana (Karel) Onuschak, David was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

He worked as Sales Manager for Taylor Forge Stainless Inc. in Branchburg and previously owned and managed Weldfit, a pipe manufacturing company in Bethlehem, PA.

David was a devoted parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and an active member of the Moose Lodge. He was also a proud member of the DeLorean Mid-Atlantic Club and enjoyed showcasing his collection of DeLoreans. In addition to his love of classic cars, David had a passion for gardening and all things related to outer space. Above all, he cherished his family, especially the time he spent with his grandchildren.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Monica Onuschak; his children, Danielle Onuschak and her husband Cory Bruno, and Jason Onuschak and his wife Ashley; his sister, Joanne Finan; his grandchildren, James, Abigail, Kelsey, and Jonathan; his brother-in-law, Father Peter Suhaka; his sister-in-law, Maryanne Urbaniak, as well as extended family and dear friends.

Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. August 20 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. August 21 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Burial will follow privately under the care of Gleason Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s memory to the East Millstone First Aid Squad at www.emfas52.org/donate or by mail to East Millstone First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 2088, East Millstone, NJ 08875-2088.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments