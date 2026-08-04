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Environmental Commission Gets Sneak Peek At Balcony And Portable Solar System Presentation

August 4, 2026 Environmental Commission, Township Council

LOOKING FOR FEEDBACK – Township Councilwoman Shepa Uddin speaks to the Environmental Commission on August 3 about a portable solar panel system presentation she is preparing.

Township Councilwoman Shepa Uddin told the Environmental Commission on August 3 that she is preparing a public informational session on balcony and portable solar systems, an effort she said is meant to give residents guidance on the devices as a new state law clears the way for wider use of them without permits.

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