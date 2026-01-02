Life Story: Anthony T. Pagano, 64; Raised In Somerset

Anthony T. Pagano, 64, passed away on December 30, 2025 at his home in New Brunswick.

Born on February 22, 1961, in New Brunswick, he was the son of the late Anthony and Marie (Boelhower) Pagano. Anthony was raised in Somerset and later lived in North Brunswick before returning to New Brunswick, where he made his home.

Anthony was a proud member of the Franklin Eagles Club and spent his career as a lifelong fence contractor, working for various fencing companies including Boundary Fence and Central Jersey Fence Co., his family’s businesses. In his younger years, he enjoyed photography. He also had a deep love for cars; especially NASCAR, music, and aviation.

He is survived by his beloved children: his daughter, Nicole DeMarco, and her husband, Anthony, and his son, Anthony Pagano, and his wife, Katie. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Pagano, and his wife, Cindy; his sisters, Patty Pagano and Ellen Kessler, and her husband, Jon, and his cherished grandchildren, Mason, Scarlett, and Miles. Anthony is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Greg and his wife, Vicki, Brendan, Holly, Megan, and Lauren, along with many extended family members and dear friends.

Family and friends may visit from 2-5 p.m. January 4 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. January 5 at Gleason Funeral Home.

Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments