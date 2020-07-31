Life Story: Annette Elbaum, 80; Infectious Disease Nurse At Willow Creek
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Annette Elbaum, 80, of Monroe Township, after a brief illness.
Born Annette Kramer, in Brooklyn, NY, Ms. Elbaum was above all else a loving daughter, sister, wife, partner, mother, and grandmother, who exemplified a beautiful sense of personal style and grace throughout her life!
Ms. Elbaum was a registered nurse, serving as the Assistant Director of Nursing for The King James / Willow Creek long term care facility in Somerset for over 30 years, where she specialized in infectious disease control.
She was also an avid and meticulous gardener, carefully shaping her Asian gardens for decades (which matched her personal home decorating style).
She was pre-deceased by her late husband David, and survived by her long time Partner, Douglas Penfield, brother and sister-in-law Larry and Pat Kramer, sister Rosalind Rosenblatt, daughter and son-in-law Robin and Len Oremland, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Sami Elbaum, and son Mark Elbaum.
She also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Kyle, Aaron, Maisie and Dean.
A graveside funeral will be conducted privately. Zoom Shiva will also be observed beginning at 7 p.m. August 1st. Please contact Len Oremland at ormylen@gmail.com for the link.
The family requests that Annette’s memory be honored through donations to the charity of your choice or the following organizations:
- Glioblastoma Foundation www.https://glioblastomafoundation.org
- Visiting Nurse Association Health Group Foundation, https://vnahg.org/
- Anxiety and Depression Association of America https://adaa.org