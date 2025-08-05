Life Story: Andrea Dubuisson, 93; St. Matthias Parishioner

Andrea (Romulus) Dubuisson of Somerset died on August 3 at St. Peter’s Medical Center, New Brunswick. She was 93.

Born in Saut-D’eau, Haiti, she came to the United States in 1995 settling in Brooklyn, NY. Mrs. Dubuisson relocated to Somerset in 2003. She was a communicant of St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Andrea was active with St. Matthias Church, she loved to sing and cook, and she enjoyed working along side her husband in their general store in Haiti.

Predeceased by her husband Vales in 2017, she is survived by her sons Andre and his wife Jina and Yves-Marie Dubuisson; a daughter, Monique Clodele-Dubuisson and four grandchildren, Claude Stephane Desauguste, Hans Kevin Desauguste, Rachelle and Scott Dubuisson.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. August 8 at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. August 9 in St. Matthias Church, Somerset (All services to be at church, please arrive by 9:50 a.m.)

Interment to follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

