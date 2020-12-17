Levine Honored For Service To Somerset County

Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson and Freeholder Brian Levine. (Photo: Somerset County.)

Somerset County Freeholder and former township Mayor Brian Levine was among several outgoing county officials honored for their service at the final Somerset County Freeholders’ meeting of the year.

Levine served two terms on the Freeholder board; he was unsuccessful in his bid for re-election in November.

The December 15 meeting was also the last meeting for the body known as the Board of Chosen Freeholders. Thanks to a successful initiative in the November election, New Jersey residents approved changing the name of Freeholders to County Commissioners. The new designation will take effect on January 1, 2021.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Somerset County for the past six years as a Somerset County Freeholder, and to work with the staff of Somerset County to build this great place to live,” Levine said in a press release. “We have done a lot of good and helped a lot of people in that time, and I want to thank the County for this opportunity to make a difference in the best County in New Jersey.”

Levine was presented with a proclamation by Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson, who is also a former Franklin Township Council member.

Also honored during the meeting were Freeholder Brian Gallagher and County Surrogate Frank Bruno, who were also defeated in their re-election bids, and County Administrator Michael Amorosa, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I want to thank Frank, Brian, Brian, and Mike for their decades of dedicated service to the people of Somerset County,” Robinson said in the release. “Somerset County has, along with the world, had a very difficult 2020 and will be going through a lot of transitions in the next year. We have a good foundation to build on thanks in part to our departing colleagues, and are poised to ensure we get to experience 2021 as twenty-twenty ‘won’.”



