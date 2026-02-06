Lady Warriors Basketball Seniors Get Their Night

The seven seniors on the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball squad were honored February 5 before their game against Bridgewater-Raritan.

The girls were given swag baskets as they walked up a red carpet, accompanied by family and friends.

Those honored were:

Kayla Duncan

Jada Sannon

Samiyah Hill

Angeline Pierre, Manager

Alissa Myers

Zayla Salas, Manager

Gianna Mattia

The team is led by Head Coach Jimmy Kreie, and assistant coaches Shawn Simmons, Tahirah Scott, Christian Rhodes, and Donald Fung.

Following are some scenes from the evening:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments