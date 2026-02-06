Lady Warriors Basketball Seniors Get Their Night

The seven seniors on the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball squad were honored February 5 before their game against Bridgewater-Raritan.
The girls were given swag baskets as they walked up a red carpet, accompanied by family and friends.
Those honored were:
- Kayla Duncan
- Jada Sannon
- Samiyah Hill
- Angeline Pierre, Manager
- Alissa Myers
- Zayla Salas, Manager
- Gianna Mattia
The team is led by Head Coach Jimmy Kreie, and assistant coaches Shawn Simmons, Tahirah Scott, Christian Rhodes, and Donald Fung.
Following are some scenes from the evening:
