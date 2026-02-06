Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Lady Warriors Basketball Seniors Get Their Night

February 6, 2026 Girls' Basketbnall, High School Sports, Sports

The seven seniors on the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball squad were honored February 5 before their game against Bridgewater-Raritan.

The girls were given swag baskets as they walked up a red carpet, accompanied by family and friends.

Those honored were:

  • Kayla Duncan
  • Jada Sannon
  • Samiyah Hill
  • Angeline Pierre, Manager
  • Alissa Myers
  • Zayla Salas, Manager
  • Gianna Mattia

The team is led by Head Coach Jimmy Kreie, and assistant coaches Shawn Simmons, Tahirah Scott, Christian Rhodes, and Donald Fung.

Following are some scenes from the evening:

 

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

 

Your Thoughts

comments

Check Also

FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Tops Bridgewater-Raritan, 70-50

READY TO SHOOT – Aleah Sunkins prepares to shoot a free-throw during the Lady Warriors …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.