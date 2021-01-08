LaCorte, Singh, Returned To Lead Board Of Education

Bill Grippo, right, was sworn in to the Board of Education on January 7. (Photo: Bill Grippo.)

The Board of Education kept its top leadership, and two returning members and one new member were sworn in at the January 7 reorganization meeting.

Board Member Nancy LaCorte was once again voted in as board president, and Board Member Ardaman Singh was re-installed as vice president.

Sworn in were newly elected Board Member Bill Grippo as well as returning Members Nishita Desai and Michael Smith.

LaCorte, who attended the meeting remotely due to illness, said that her “wishes are health safety and happiness for our kids.”

Referring to the COVID-19 virus that closed schools for much of last year and part of this year, LaCorte said, “hopefully they will never have to live through another 2020 or the first week of 2021.”

The Board expects schools to re-open for its hybrid in-person program on January 19, after a rise in coronavirus cases among staff and students forced a closure in December.

“The best learning is in-person,” LaCorte said. “We know that. I think the teachers and kids and parents have gotten better with virtual learning.”

Singh also attended remotely. Her oldest son, Dayaal, a 2020 Franklin High School graduate, is suffering from the coronavirus, so the family is isolating, she said.

Singh said that she looked forward to working with her fellow Board Members in the upcoming year.

Singh also said that she will talk about her son’s experience at the Board’s regular January 28 meeting “so folks understand that it is real and we still cannot let our guards down.”

Grippo retired in 2019 after more than 40 years working in the school district, most recently as principal of MacAfee Road Elementary School.

“Forty-two years ago I began at a Board of Ed meeting, and now this final chapter in my journey as a Warrior for Life brings me back to serve on the BOE,” he said. “I look forward to contributing my vast Franklin experience to helping the board meet its goal during this most challenging times for our students.”



