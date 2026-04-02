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Lack Of Cricket Fields Discussed At Advisory Recreation Council

April 2, 2026 Recreation Department

TALKING CRICKET – Parks & Recreation Director Stephen Dahl discusses the lack of cricket fields at the April 1 Advisory Recreation Council meeting.

Township recreation officials are struggling to meet surging demand for cricket fields as leagues multiply across Central New Jersey, leaving many teams without a place to play.

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