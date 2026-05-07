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Township Recreation Department To Crack Down On Cricket Teams Inflating Resident Rosters

May 7, 2026 Club, General News, Recreation Department, Sports

LOOKING AT CRICKET TEAMS – Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Dahl and Advisory Recreation Council Chairman Keith Stewart (left to right) led the discussion on cricket teams at the May 6 Council meeting.

Franklin Township’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing a review of cricket field permits after discovering that some teams have manipulated their player rosters to qualify for lower resident rates, Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Dahl told the Township Advisory Recreation Council at its May 6 meeting.

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