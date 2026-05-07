Township Recreation Department To Crack Down On Cricket Teams Inflating Resident Rosters

Franklin Township’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing a review of cricket field permits after discovering that some teams have manipulated their player rosters to qualify for lower resident rates, Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Dahl told the Township Advisory Recreation Council at its May 6 meeting.

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