Kira Sikorski Named Franklin Park School Vice-Principal

NEW V-P – Kira Sikorski speaks to the Board of Education after being named the new vice-principal at Franklin Park School on July 24.

A 22-year school district veteran was tapped July 24 to be the next vice-principal at Franklin Park School.

Kira Sikorski, a 1st Grade teacher at the school, has held many positions during her tenure in Franklin, including classroom teacher, head teacher, and district coordinator of the school-based Green Team.

Sikorski begins her new position on August 1. She replaces Jessica Young, who was appointed to the position in December 2023.

“I am deeply honored to begin my 23rd year in education as Vice Principal of Franklin Park School,” Sikorski said.

“Throughout my years, I have had the privilege of serving in various roles,” she said. “Each experience was given by commitment to our students, families, staff, and school community.”

“At Franklin Park, we proudly live by our dreams,” she said. “We thrive in the hives, celebrating every bee in unity.”

“It reflects our collaborative efforts to build a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment for all of our students,” Sikorski said. “I look forward to helping sustain this culture by supporting key school initiatives, like our continued support on social-emotional learning, equity, and meaningful family partnerships.”

“Whether it’s through restorative practices, culturally responsive teaching, or parent engagement events, I am excited to collaborate with our school community to help every student grow and thrive,” she said.

Board president Ardaman Singh congratulated Young on her new position.

“We go way back,” she said. “You know, it’s a great achievement to see you grow and thrive.”

