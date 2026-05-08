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Fate Of Ukrainian Cultural Center Debated At Zoning Board Meeting

May 8, 2026 Development, Religion, Zoning Board

DETAILING OBJECTIONS – Peter Steck, a planner hired by opponents to a plan to raze the Ukrainian Cultural Center, testifies about his objections to the application at the May 7 Zoning Board hearing.

A planner testified May 7 that a proposal to demolish the Ukrainian Orthodox cultural center on Davidson Avenue and replace it with a 258,150-square-foot warehouse is riddled with “jurisdictional defects that are fatal” and that the applicant has failed to meet the legal burden of proof required to justify any of the three zoning variances being sought.

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