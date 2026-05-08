Fate Of Ukrainian Cultural Center Debated At Zoning Board Meeting

A planner testified May 7 that a proposal to demolish the Ukrainian Orthodox cultural center on Davidson Avenue and replace it with a 258,150-square-foot warehouse is riddled with “jurisdictional defects that are fatal” and that the applicant has failed to meet the legal burden of proof required to justify any of the three zoning variances being sought.

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