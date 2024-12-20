Interim Franklin High School Principal Named By School Board

NEW INTERIM – Kelley Guerrero speaks to the Board of Education December 19 after having been named interim principal at Franklin High School.

A current Franklin High School vice-principal was named as the school’s interim principal at the December 19 Board of Education meeting.

Kelley Guerrero has been the FHS 12-Grade vice-principal for the past two years. She steps into the vacancy created when current principal Nicholas Solomon was named Director of School Management upon the retirement of Orvyl Wilson.

Guerrero starts her position on January 1, 2025 with an as-needed daily stipend of $125. Her contract expires on April 30, 2025.

Schools Superintendent John Ravally said the search for a permanent FHS principal is on, and the District has received between 10 and 20 applications.

Ravally said it could be as late as March 2025 before a new principal is named.

Guerrero thanked the Board “for this grand opportunity.”

“As I step into this new role, I’m excited to continue to invest my energy into nurturing the continued growth and success of Franklin High School,” she said. “Together we can cultivate an environment where everyone thrives.”

“I promise you, I will not let you down,” she said.

Ravally said Guerrero has “grown tremendously in the last couple of years. I think Dr. Solomon would attest to that. It’s because of your commitment and your dedication to not only yourself but the school and the District and more importantly the students of the District, that we’re happy to support you, and I don’t want to say give you because you’ve earned it, this opportunity to continue to keep the ship afloat and heading in the right direction as we seek a permanent solution for what has now become the vacancy since Dr. Solomon has moved into Mr. Wilson’s role.”

“I know that this probably is, you know, about a couple-month opportunity, but I know there will be other opportunities in the future, and I hope they’re here because I think you have a very bright future,” Ravally said. “You’re a strong leader, and you are going to make a difference, not only in this short period of time but you’re going to make a difference wherever you go for a longer period of time. And hopefully that’s you.”

