In Your Opinion: Vote For Shepa Uddin In Ward 2

By Kiki Anastasakos.

While local elected officials can’t change the world or create a perfect community insulated from market shifts and political chaos, they often do an admirable job shaping a welcoming, safe and affordable environment for all its residents.

Franklin is one such lucky community. I know. In the past several years, I have spent countless hours in Franklin Township’s Council meetings, along with many other dedicated residents asking for further improvements to our community. Yes, no place is perfect. Every community in the country is striving for clean air, less traffic congestion, and less over-development. Not all are lucky enough to have elected officials willing to support the residents’ efforts and work in collaboration with the community to improve things and do so in a transparent and sincere way.

In my view, Franklin Township is the type of place where a realistic vision for continuous improvement to our quality of life is the norm thanks to the hard work of our Democratic Township Council. It’s a place where noise ordinances are strengthened, limits on truck weight are imposed to protect scenic corridors and town halls for the redesign of Master Plan zoning are open to the entire community. A place where recreational opportunities for children and families continue to grow through improved park facilities. A place where safety means integrating the police into the community not by imposing heavy handed tactics, but by strengthening relations between the police and the people they serve.

Change can be good but change based on empty promises, wishful thinking, and no proven record can lead to bigger problems for a community.That’s why I am voting to re-elect Shepa Uddin as my Councilwoman in Ward 2. I encourage other Franklin residents to do the same for their Democratic Ward members in Column 2 on your ballot!

