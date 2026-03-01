In Your Opinion: Things Will Get Better

By Bill Connell, Somerset.

We the people, in order to form a more perfect union….(Thanks Schoolhouse Rock)

One of our founding documents pointed us in a direction, at the same time acknowledging we can’t be perfect, just more perfect.

Franklin has its own Franklin 250 program celebrating Americas 250th Anniversary. They have done some fun things already this year and have many other things are in the works. I have heard it said by some people they don’t want to celebrate our 250th Anniversary because they don’t like how things are now. This is short term thinking, like 250 years short. You must look at the whole thing, It’s not perfect, and never will be, but it is always trying to move in that direction .

My wife loves me , and we made two fairly decent humans together, but that does not mean she does not want to throat punch me about once a week. It’s a more perfect union built on incremental change and compromise.

The current tone of winner takes all and not acknowledging the good of our philosophical adversary is a troublesome trend. It’s not what our country was built on. A bird needs two wings to fly.

Saturday night I was at the Franklin 250 preview presentation of “The Crossing: A Revolutionary Musical.” I stood in the lobby and looked at all the people. It was a who’s who of Franklin. Current and former politicians and board members and many hard-core volunteers for all sorts of things. What they all have in common is they went beyond themselves to make Franklin better. I felt respect for them. That is America to me, The people rowing the boat, not cable news.

You have to ask yourself, if everything so bad, why do you still have hope things will get better? Because that’s what the country was built on. That’s worth celebrating.

