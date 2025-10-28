In Your Opinion: Pine Grove Manor School Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Edgar Vazquez Molina, School Principal.

Franklin Township — Pine Grove Manor School came alive with vibrant colors, music, and community spirit during its annual Hispanic Heritage Night on October 16, an evening dedicated to celebrating the richness and diversity of Hispanic cultures represented within the school community.

Families filled the auditorium to watch traditional dances from countries across Latin America. Dressed in colorful folkloric attire, students twirled their skirts and waved their scarves with pride. Each dance represented a different region, from the energetic steps of Mexico’s Jarabe Tapatío to the graceful rhythms of Central America and the Caribbean.

The event also featured cultural displays, student projects, and a lively food tasting that offered families a chance to enjoy authentic dishes from various Hispanic countries. Tables lined with pupusas, tacos, empanadas, and other homemade favorites gave attendees a true taste of Latin America.

“It’s one of our favorite nights of the year,” said Ms. Gonzalez, a staff member from PGM. “Our families come together to celebrate culture, language, and pride.”

The evening concluded with cheers, smiles, and lots of photos, including the school’s beloved panda mascot joining in the festivities. Hispanic Heritage Night at Pine Grove Manor once again showcased the beauty of diversity and the strength of a community united in joy and cultural appreciation.

