In Your Opinion: Open Letter To The Franklin Township Council And Community

By Beverly Lawson.

If you are not aware, June is Veterans’ Month.

At the June 12, 2025, council meeting, I asked whether a proclamation would be made in recognition of Veterans’ Month. I received no response. With the final meeting of June scheduled for June 25, I checked the agenda—and once again, there is no mention of veterans, no proclamation, no acknowledgement.

Veterans have always defended the rights of every citizen—regardless of background, belief, or cause. They have fought and died to preserve our freedoms, including the right to protest, to speak, and to gather. Yet this Council could not find the time or will to recognize them.

Franklin is home to many service members, including those stationed at the National Guard Armory. Surely someone among them could have been honored with this proclamation. But instead, silence.

This is not about politics. It’s about respect.

According to the 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report (https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/docs/data-sheets/2024/2024-Annual-Report-Part-2-of-2_508.pdf), an average of 17.6 veterans die by suicide every single day. That’s not just a statistic—it’s a national crisis. A proclamation doesn’t fix this, but acknowledging our veterans, recognizing their service, and showing that we see them—it matters. Especially in a month set aside for them.

To the veterans in our community: I see you. You are not forgotten. If you are struggling, please know that help is available. Call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and press 1, or text 838255 to speak with someone at the Veterans’ Crisis Line. You are not alone. I stand with you.

It’s a shame that this council couldn’t do the same.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments