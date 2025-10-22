In Your Opinion: Jan Brant For Ward 2 Township Council

By Debbie Stuart

Let me start off by saying I am not a political person. Never have been and do not intend to be. I am a 100 percent independent thinker and voter. But this is not about me.

This is about Jan Brant, the candidate for Franklin Township Council Ward 2, who I believe will have

a fresh, honest, genuine approach to being on the council.

I have worked with Jan on many fronts and she is tireless in her commitment to whatever she tackles, whether it be stopping warehouses, personal health and safety matters, protecting the environment, or appreciating the concerns of all people no matter what their political position, religion or economic status.

If you asked me in the years I have known her what political affiliation Jan had, I wouldn’t have a clue because she doesn’t talk about politics, she talks about issues and how to solve problems.

Local government shouldn’t be about party labels. It should be about balance and accountability. When one party holds every seat for too long, it stops listening. Jan represents a chance to bring balance and to make sure every voice in Franklin Township is heard.

The Township Council can use a new look with Jan’s energetic, non-political approach, and her willingness to tackle big issues.

I will vote for Jan Brant for Franklin Township Council Ward 2.

