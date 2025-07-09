In Your Opinion: Good Ideas Can Be Hijacked

By Bill Connell.

“Have you ever had to put your life in another person’s hands? I have.” This was the angry response from a friend when I made a glib remark about a news story affecting police culture. More on that later.

I want to take a slightly different view of Beverly Lawson-Mayor Phil Kramer exchange regarding Veterans Month.

I was recently asked by someone I respect why I am so cynical, and I traced it back to reading Animal Farm in high school. In fact, I read it two times as an adult too. It is an allegory about the Russian revolution but also shows how a good idea can be hijacked by less well-intentioned people.

I did find it strange that of all things, Ms. Lawson criticized the Township Council about support of the military. That’s one thing they do well and consistently. The possibility of a Veterans’ Month is a nice notion at face value. Unfortunately, I can see why the Council drew the conclusions they did. The idea has been hijacked by people who use it as a way to put down Pride Month/LGBTQ issues.

Why is this?

You could be dismissive and say it is ignorance, but it’s not that simple. To join the military or be a police officer you need to have a brass pair. When I go to work I could get paper cut or bang my knee into a cabinet. In the military or as an officer you could die or get hurt in a split second. There is no room for self-doubt. Cultural sensitivity issues can be threat to that confidence. The push for mental health support is a good idea to let people vent feelings but I wonder how far you go before damaging the very thing that makes them effective while active.

I gave this thought because I recently signed up for a bike ride next week in Philadelphia supporting fallen officers and their families. The ride has been going on for 38 years. It made me start thinking about what it takes. Who are these people? I kiss my wife good-bye each morning with the ease of changing a toilet paper roll. If you are in any service, that kiss takes on a whole new meaning.

When I was doing school plays I had a volunteer fireman say to me, “I would rather run into a burning building then do what you do.” Regardless, we peacefully coexist and respect each other’s differences and know we both serve a purpose.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments